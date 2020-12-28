Woman turns herself in after police say she tried to kill a man shot in Wake County

Police have accused a woman of trying to kill a man she was involved with in Apex Sunday night.

Candice J. Branch, 34, of Raleigh was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after she turned herself in to the Raleigh Police Department around 1 a.m. Monday.

Branch is accused of shooting Glenn D. Jacobs, 41, a Raleigh man with whom police say she was in a relationship.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Apex police responded to the 400 block of Evening Star Drive after reports of a shooting. They found Jacobs inside his vehicle. Officials took him to a local medical facility for treatment of his injuries.

Branch is being held at Wake County Detention Center without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661. Anonymous tips can also be texted to TIP411 using keyword ApexPD.