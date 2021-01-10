Police fatally shoot a Robeson County man, say he appeared to point a gun at officers

A Robeson County man was shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday evening after he pointed his gun at deputies, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Law enforcement shot and killed a 46-year-old Red Springs man Saturday evening after he pointed what appeared to be a gun at deputies, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Oxendine, 46, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene in Pembroke, the release states.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Janice Drive after someone called 911 around 9:40 p.m. Saturday and hung up. The dispatcher made contact with the caller, who stated “I’m just going to bleed out,” the release states.

When deputies arrived, Oxendine set fire to the interior of a car he was in, the release states.

As deputies attempted to get Oxendine out of the car, he told them that he had a weapon and made threats about harming officers, the release states.

Additional law enforcement with the special weapons and tactics team arrived and approached the car, the release states, and Oxendine appeared to point a firearm at them.

“Oxendine was then shot,” and deputies called for emergency medical services, the release states.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting and all involved officers have been placed on administrative leave. Such steps are standard procedures after an officer shoots someone.

Gregory Oxendine told WRAL that he didn’t believe his brother was holding a gun.

In 2008, Matthew Oxendine was convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm, according to N.C. Department Department of Public Safety website.