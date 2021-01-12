Cary police investigating shooting at Fairfield Inn

One person was shot at a Cary hotel Monday night, multiple news outlets reported.

The person was shot around 7:09 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn on Ledsome Lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, media outlets reported.

Shootings are not common in Cary. Homicides are rare. Between 2016 and 2019, two homicides were reported, according to data sent to the FBI by the Cary Police Department. Last year, one homicide was reported.

From 2016 to 2019, between 60 and 70 aggravated assaults were reported in Cary each year, according to the FBI. Some aggravated assaults involve the use or display of a gun.

The News & Observer has requested more information about Monday’s shooting and the number of shootings reported in Cary in 2020. We will update this story as more information becomes available.