FBI arrests first NC resident in connection with Capitol riot

As Christopher Raphael Spencer walked through one of the historic chambers of the U.S. Capitol, he asked his Facebook Live stream viewers: “Who would’ve knew the first time I ever come would be to storm?”

Spencer’s running commentary as he roamed through the Capitol Jan. 6 with throngs of pro-Trump extremists was captured on video, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation later used to help identify and arrest him, according to a statement of facts from the FBI.

Spencer, of Pilot Mountain, is the first North Carolina resident to face federal charges in connection with the Capitol attack, according to a news release.

The FBI arrested him Tuesday in Kernersville without incident. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice.

According to the FBI, three livestream videos from Spencer’s Facebook account were used as part of the investigation. Spencer revealed his face to the camera at several points during the video and was identified by an informant who knew him.

At one point, the FBI says he is heard on the recording saying, “Bro, they stormed the Capitol, bro… pushed the cops out of the way, everything… took it over.”

Spencer later joined others after pushing further into the building and chanting “Whose house? Our house!” and “Stop the steal!” as rioters attempted to halt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

U.S. Capitol surveillance footage captured Spencer wearing a Trump 2020 shirt and camouflage pants in Statuary Hall, where he was heard saying, “Who would’ve knew the first time I ever come would be to storm?”

His footage shows him walking into an office hallway that leads to the entrance to the offices of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.

“Where’s Nancy’s office?” he is heard saying on the video, according to the FBI.

Others arrested

While Spencer is the first federal arrest in North Carolina, several others from the state were charged with curfew violations and unlawful entry in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot, The News & Observer reported. Two other state residents were arrested at a rally Jan. 5 supporting Trump.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said earlier this month his office would support federal law enforcement efforts to investigate any state residents who took part in the riot. He asked those with information about individuals who “participated in this lawless insurrection” to send tips to investigationtips@ncdoj.gov.

U.S. Attorneys in all three of the state’s districts also said they would be investigating those who traveled to Washington with “the intent to commit federal crimes,” The N&O has previously reported.

Spencer was arrested by special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Greensboro Resident Agency. He had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.