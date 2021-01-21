Former Clayton Police Officer of the Year accused of making, selling testosterone

A former Clayton police officer has been accused of making and selling testosterone, court documents state.

Owen Phillips, 40, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver testosterone, sale and delivery of testosterone and manufacture of testosterone, the document states.

Testosterone is a Schedule III drug in North Carolina, which means it has potential for abuse but has accepted medical use. It is categorized as an anabolic steroid, which promotes muscle growth.

An article published in DePaul University’s DePaul Journal of Sports Law in 2015 calls steroid use “the not-so-quiet little secret” of law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the country. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration published a guide about the dangers of steroids under the category, “Steroid Abuse by Law Enforcement Personnel” in 2004.

According to the guide, steroids have physical side effects including heart problems, decreased hormone levels and sterility. Mental side effects include mood swings that may lead to violence, impaired judgment from a feeling of invincibility, hostility and aggression, extreme irritability, nervousness and depression.

Past Police Officer of the Year

Philips worked for the Clayton Police Department from February 2009 until Aug. 20 2020. Before that, he spent three years with the Smithfield Police Department.

He was promoted to police sergeant in April 2019, received a 2% merit increase in July 2020 and was earning $60,022 when he left the police department, according to town records provided to The News & Observer upon a public information request..

Phillips is accused of selling and making testosterone between April and July 2020, the indictment states. Then-Chief of the Clayton Police Department Blair Myhand and Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations of failure or neglect to perform official duties, and the use and sale of a schedule III drug Aug. 24, 2020, four days after Philips left the department, State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Angie Grube wrote in an email to The N&O.

Phillips was recognized as the Clayton Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2015 and the Town of Clayton’s Employee of the Year in 2017. He announced he would run for the Johnston County Board of Education in 2018, according to The Johnston County Report.

Phillips served in the U.S. Army for five years, according to The Johnston County Report. He received two medals of commendation.

Phillips was suspended when he worked at the Clayton Police Department in November 2009 for getting into two motor vehicle accidents during one shift as a patrol officer. He was suspended for two days and his take home vehicle privilege was suspended for six months, Phillips’ personnel information states.