16-year-old boy dies from shooting at Raleigh’s Brentwood Park

A 16-year-old died from his injuries after being shot Thursday afternoon.

Waly Malik Faye died after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting near the Brentwood Park and Neighborhood Center, in the 3300 block of Vinson Court. They initially reported the person who had been shot was an adult male.

Faye’s death is the second homicide reported in Raleigh this year.

There were 27 reported homicides in the city in 2020, including 22 fatal shootings, according to preliminary year-end data from the Raleigh Police Department. Three victims were 17 years old or under.

The police department asks anyone with information in Thursday’s shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.