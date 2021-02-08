Body found in suitcase along Neuse River in Wake County

A body was found in a suitcase Monday morning close to the shoreline of the Neuse River, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found off Allen Drive near a walking trail, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified about the body by the Raleigh Police Department around 10:40 a.m., Curry said.

It was still processing the scene as of 1:40 p.m., Curry said, and the body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

Curry declined to provide additional information, including whether the body was that of a man or woman.

Pregnant woman missing

On Sunday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced it was searching for 28-year-old Brittany Samone Smith, who is pregnant, and was reported missing Thursday, The News & Observer reported.

Officials are still gathering evidence, speaking with Smith’s family members, who showed up at the scene, and taking other actions, Curry said.

A weekend news release described Smith as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 115 pounds.

“We do have persons of interest that we are interested in talking to,” he said.