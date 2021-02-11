UPS driver fatally shot in Raleigh was a family man with young son, big dreams

Josh Shaffer

For the last two years, Dylan Wall drove a UPS truck, bouncing around Raleigh dropping packages and dodging family dogs.

An affable man with a red beard and a big smile, he loved playing xBox and Nintendo Switch more than most young men cooped up by a pandemic.

But at 23, Wall had bigger plans. He had a new wife, Jocelyn, and a 5-year-old boy, Aiden, whose plastic castle in their Knightdale yard shows the signs of a committed family man. They had a life in the works.

“He was on the right track,” said his father, Phillip, from the porch of the home where they lived. “He was good with money. He was doing things for himself. He was very much in love with his wife. I was going to sell them this house.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Wall was fatally shot while on his route on South East Street near downtown Raleigh.

Police charged Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, with murder. He lives near the shooting scene, court records show, and is scheduled for his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

No motive has been disclosed, and Wall’s father said he has no idea what happened. Bynem has prior arrests on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and violating probation, court records show, but not since 2009.

UPS released this statement: “We are heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Dylan Wall, 23, wanted to build a family with his wife and 5-year-old son. His father, Phillip, shows a photo on his phone the day after he was shot on his UPS route. Josh Shaffer

Wall graduated from Garner High School in 2015. His Facebook page shows a long list of congratulations upon his marriage in March. “Talk about stepping up my game with the most beautiful girl in the world right?” Wall asks his followers.

The page shows pictures of Aiden with a Dr. Seuss book open on the sofa, munching on a snack. On Thursday morning, the news less than 24 hours old, he pressed his fingers and nose against the window as Phillip Wall, his grandfather, struggled to describe the end of a short and promising life.