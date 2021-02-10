Raleigh police charge man with murder after UPS driver fatally shot on the job

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A UPS driver was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon while on the job, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Raleigh Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2:24 p.m. on the 600 block of South East Street. They found Dylan Scott Wall, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an RPD release.

Laura Hourigan, RPD spokeswoman, said Wall was working at the time of the shooting. Wall was taken to WakeMed Hospital, where he died.

Police have charged Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, in connection with the shooting. Bynem is being held at the Wake County Detention Center, where he was waiting to appear before a magistrate.