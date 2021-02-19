Durham police investigating death of man found shot on highway

Durham police are investigating the second fatal shooting this week after a man found off NC 55 on Friday died from his injuries. Dreamstime via TNS

The Durham Police Department is investigating the death of a man found shot several times on Friday.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of N.C. 55, according to a department spokesperson. Police discovered a man who’d been shot multiple times. He died hours later at a hospital.

Police have not yet released the dead man’s name.

No charges have been filed, and police said on Friday afternoon that no further details were available.

This is the second fatal shooting in Durham this week.

On Tuesday, a woman was fatally shot just off of Chapel Hill Road, police said A suspect was arrested.

As of Feb. 6, the latest week for which police had statistics, there had been five criminal homicides in the city this year, according to the Police Department’s website.

Last year there were 37 homicides in Durham, one fewer than the year before, according to the website.