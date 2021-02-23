Durham police identify man found fatally shot on highway

Durham police have identified a man found fatally shot on N.C. 55 Friday morning.

Timothy Jones, 31, of Roxboro, was shot several times on N.C. 55, the Durham Police Department said in a news release. He died at the hospital, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting call in the 5000 block of the highway around 10 a.m. Friday.

The News & Observer asked police for more information and whether a suspect has been identified, but a spokesman said they had no further details at this time.

As of Tuesday evening, the department had not announced any charges.

On Feb. 6, the latest week for which police had published crime statistics, there had been a total of five criminal homicides in the city this year.

There were 37 homicides in Durham last year, and 38 in 2019, according to the department’s website.