Durham woman charged with murder for fatally stabbing boyfriend, Wake sheriff says

A Durham man was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend Wednesday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Durham woman was charged with murder Wednesday after police say a man she had stabbed died, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Morgan Gullie, 22, and Abraham Markham, both of Durham, were driving down New Light and Ghoston roads early Wednesday morning when they got into a physical fight and Gullie stabbed Markham, according to a news release.

Markham, whose age was unavailable, later died from his injuries.

The two had been in a “dating relationship” at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about the stabbing around 2 a.m. Wednesday, on the 1700 block of Fletcher’s Chapel Road.

Gullie initially told investigators that Markham was injured during an encounter in the parking lot of a restaurant near Durham and Creedmoor Roads, a release said. She later recanted her statement, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators charged Gullie with murder after interviewing witnesses and she would be taken to the Wake County Detention Center for booking, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.