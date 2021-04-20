Man shot and killed in Durham was son of former deputy chief

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of the son of a former Durham deputy police chief, reported Monday afternoon in southern Durham.

Thomas Navarre, president of the Durham Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2, confirmed the man killed was the son of former Deputy Police Chief Anthony Marsh.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of East Pilot and Weaver streets. They found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

“It was (the son of) one of our former officers, so it hit close to home,” Navarre said, adding that Marsh is not yet ready to talk about his son’s death.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

At least 5 homicide in April

Monday’s killing is at least the fifth reported homicide in Durham this month.

As of the week ending March 20, the most recent homicide data available, there had been eight reported homicides in Durham this year.

As of April 3, there had been 176 reported shooting incidents and a total of 59 people shot, according to police.