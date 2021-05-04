Morrisville woman charged with fatal shooting of former Durham deputy police chief’s son

Durham police arrested and charged Nitisha Jewel Page, a 39-year-old Morrisville woman, on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a former deputy chief’s son. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham police said Tuesday that a Morrisville woman has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a former deputy chief’s son.

Nitisha Jewel Page, 39, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

Law enforcement agents made the arrest in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive in Morrisville.

Page has been charged with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

The arrest comes weeks after Anthony Marsh Jr., 27, was found shot in a car. He was the son of former Deputy Police Chief Anthony Marsh.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, authorities said at the time.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on April 19 near the intersection of East Pilot and Weaver streets in Durham.

The News & Observer has reached out to Durham police for more information.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.