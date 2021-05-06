Two people taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Durham

A knife-wielding man was shot at the Madera Walmart by a woman after the suspect confronted her husband, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting in Durham Thursday evening, police said.

Durham Police officers are investigating the shooting that happened in the area of the 1000 block of Liberty Street, according to a Durham Police Department tweet.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, the police said.

Police haven’t provided details about a shooter.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Long Meadow Park while youth baseball games were being played, WRAL and CBS17 reported.

Long Meadow Park is in East Durham near the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Holloway Street.

