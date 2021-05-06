Crime

Two people taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Durham

A knife-wielding man was shot at the Madera Walmart by a woman after the suspect confronted her husband, police say.
A knife-wielding man was shot at the Madera Walmart by a woman after the suspect confronted her husband, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting in Durham Thursday evening, police said.

Durham Police officers are investigating the shooting that happened in the area of the 1000 block of Liberty Street, according to a Durham Police Department tweet.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, the police said.

Police haven’t provided details about a shooter.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Long Meadow Park while youth baseball games were being played, WRAL and CBS17 reported.

Long Meadow Park is in East Durham near the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Holloway Street.

This story will be updated.

Profile Image of Kate Murphy
Kate Murphy
Kate Murphy covers higher education for The News & Observer. Previously, she covered higher education for the Cincinnati Enquirer on the investigative and enterprise team and USA Today Network. Her work has won state awards in Ohio and Kentucky and she was recently named a 2019 Education Writers Association finalist for digital storytelling. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use