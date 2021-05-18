Raleigh police investigating fatal shooting after woman found dead Tuesday

Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a woman at Ileagnus Road on Tuesday afternoon, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release. Dreamstime via TNS

Raleigh police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found Tuesday afternoon.

Police responding to a call around 2 p.m. found the body of the unnamed woman in the 700 block of Ileagnus Road in the southern outskirts of the city, according to an incident report obtained by The News & Observer. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police spokesperson Donna-maria Harris declined to provide information about the victim, or whether a suspect has been identified, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The woman is the second that police have found dead this week in Raleigh, after 22-year-old Amber Lightsey was found Sunday in a Food Lion parking lot east of downtown. Police have not said whether her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or raleighcrimestoppers.org. Those who provide anonymous tips that help solve the case can receive cash rewards.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.