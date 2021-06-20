Police investigating after one dead in Durham shooting

The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Guess Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the department said.

A male victim was fatally shot, but authorities have not released any details about the person.

The News & Observer has reached out to Durham police for more information about the shooting, and whether any suspects or motives have been identified.

DPD is investigating a shooting incident in the 2400 block of Guess Road that occurred at approximately at 2:30 a.m. today. A male victim was fatally shot. No further details are available at this time. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) June 20, 2021

A total of 331 shootings had been reported this year in Durham as of June 5.

As of the same date, 17 people had been fatally shot in the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.