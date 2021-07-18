22-year-old dead, intersection closed after hit and run in northeast Raleigh

A 22-year-old man crossing a street early Sunday morning was struck and killed by a pickup truck, the Raleigh Police Department said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officers are investigating the fatal hit and run that occurred just before 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Sego Court.

When police arrived, they found the injured man, who did not survive.

He appeared to have been crossing Atlantic Avenue when he was hit by the truck, police said.

Donna-maria Harris, a spokeswoman for Raleigh police, said those in the truck left the vehicle and fled the scene.

Both directions of Atlantic Avenue by Sego Court are temporarily closed while the investigation takes place, police said.

Police have not yet identified the owner of the truck, nor how many people were in it, she added.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, Harris said.

She said the victim was 22 years old, but did not provide his name while police are still working to notify his family.

Police are asking those with information about the hit and run to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919- 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. Those who provide anonymous tips that help solve the case can earn cash rewards.