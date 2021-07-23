Crime

Durham police find 2 men shot to death in car on highway ramp

Duham police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead at the Duke Street entrance to Interstate 85 on Friday.
Two men were found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon on an Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department.

The police department tweeted at 4:47 p.m. saying it was investigating a double shooting at the I-85 South entrance ramp to Duke Street.

Minutes later, the department sent another tweet saying both men were dead.

Police also said that motorists could see traffic delays on the ramp from I-85 to Duke Street.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

