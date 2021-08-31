He shot a Durham police dog in the face while running away. Here’s his punishment.

A Durham man pleaded guilty to shooting a police dog that was tracking him in brush near Maplewood Cemetery in March.

Trey Deshawn Christie pleaded guilty to four charges: assault on a law enforcement animal; resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer; breaking and entering; and larceny after breaking and entering.

He was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation under a plea deal in Durham County Superior Court. Christie, however, won’t be released from jail following the hearing. He is also facing federal gun and drug charges.

If he is sentenced in federal court, his Durham County sentence of up to 17 months, which was suspended for probation, could be activated, said Assistant District Attorney Kendra Montgomery-Blinn in court.

Cpl. Roger Lafferty, who works with the dog, a Belgian Malinois named Daro, said he wishes Christie received a harsher sentence.

“I hoped for the maximum, but I think it is sufficient,” he said.

Now every time Lafferty and Daro go on assignment, Lafferty worries about whether the dog will get hurt again.

“It’s always in the back of my mind,” he said.

Accused of stealing $2,000 bike

On March 29, police sought Christie, then 21, on charges that included breaking and entering, along with larceny of a bike worth more than $2,000, The News & Observer reported.

Officers were in the Morehead Avenue when they found Christie and tried to detain and question him. When they discovered and tried to take his gun, he ran into some trees and brush along Maplewood Cemetery.

Daro was sent to track Christie, who shot the dog, police said.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic. He underwent surgery and has recovered.

Christie was charged with assault on a law enforcement animal inflicting serious injury; carrying a concealed weapon; resisting, delaying and obstructing a government official; discharging a firearm within the city limits; breaking and entering; larceny after breaking and entering; felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.