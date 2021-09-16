Chapel Hill police have new information about UNC student Faith Hedgepeth’s murder

The Chapel Hill Police Department announced Thursday that it will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to share “a new development” in the Faith Hedgepeth homicide investigation.

They did not release any details about the pending development.

Hedgepeth was a 19-year-old UNC sophomore when she was found beaten to death in 2012 in her off-campus apartment near the Durham-Chapel Hill town limits.

