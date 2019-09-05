Beer and wine will be for sale at Saturday’s UNC football game. What you need to know.

UNC will sell beer and wine at football games this season. UNC will start selling alcohol at Tar Heel football games this fall. Fans can buy beer and wine at 20 concession stands at Kenan Stadium starting with the Sept. 7 home opener against Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC will start selling alcohol at Tar Heel football games this fall. Fans can buy beer and wine at 20 concession stands at Kenan Stadium starting with the Sept. 7 home opener against Miami.

While UNC-Chapel Hill fans and officials have Hurricane Dorian on their minds ahead of Saturday’s football home opener, they’re also probably thinking about alcohol sales at the game.

Tar Heel fans will be able to buy beer in Kenan Memorial Stadium for the first time as the team faces ACC opponent the Miami Hurricanes at 8 p.m.

If the environment is anything like NC State’s home opener, there will be tailgates, fluctuating beer lines and empty cans scattered throughout the stands. Beer prices will be a bit steeper in Chapel Hill, but fans can sip on a few more selections, including local craft beers, Corona, PBR and the summertime-hit White Claws.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to buy a drink inside the stadium on Saturday.

Where and how to buy alcohol?

UNC will sell alcohol at 20 concessions stands throughout Kenan Stadium. Fans can buy a variety of beer, wine, hard seltzers and ciders throughout the concourse in the stadium. Craft beer will only be sold at aisle 108 and 123.

Customers can only buy one beer at a time, and anyone under 30 will need to show an ID.

How much will it cost?

Alcohol prices are a bit higher for Tar Heel fans than they are at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium, but UNC has a much bigger beverage selection.

Local Craft: Carolina Brewery and Top of the Hill beer selections will cost $12 for 20 oz cans.

Domestic: Coors Light, Bud Light, Budweiser, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Michelob Ultra will be $8 for 16 oz.

Premium: Corona Extra, Blue Moon, Carolina Brewery Sky Blue, Fat Tire and Heineken will cost $10 for 16 oz.

Hard Seltzer and Cider: White Claws, Bon & Viv seltzer and Bold Rock Apple cider will cost $10.

Wine: Butternut Chardonnay is $12 for a 12oz can and Babe Rose is $10.

Can you drink in the student section?

No. Alcohol will not be allowed in the student section at UNC games.

Can you get beer delivered to your seat?

No. UNC fans are able to get food and drinks from the concessions stands delivered to their seats using the FanFood app, but beer will not be an option for the game against Miami. That could change later in the season, according to UNC.

In addition to using the app for food delivery, there will also be “deeply discounted concessions” in the stadium up until 45 minutes before kickoff, UNC associate athletic director Rick Steinbacher said Monday on Mack Brown Live. He added that there will “deeply discounted” concessions for students the entire game.

Any other new Carolina football traditions?

As soon as the third quarter ends, fans will lock arms and sing country music singer Eric Church’s song “Carolina.” Church, who grew up a UNC fan, will be at the game on Saturday.

If North Carolina gets the win against Miami, the bell tower will light up Carolina Blue.

UNC also removed the shrubs around the bell tower, opening up space for tailgaters. Steinbacher said fans can tailgate “any and everywhere.”

What time will they start selling alcohol?

The general stadium gates open and beer sales will begin 90 minutes before kickoff. On Saturday, that will be 6:30 p.m.

When will they stop selling beer?





Alcohol sales will end at the beginning of the third quarter.

Is it BYOB?

No. Fans cannot bring beer or alcohol containers — such as airplane bottles — in or out of the stadium.

Will there be more security or police?

The university said operational details are still being finalized with priorities on safety, control and training. UNC’s event management is working with UNC public safety to have increased security and alcohol law enforcement agents will also be on site.

Why can Carolina sell alcohol this season?

In April, the UNC Board of Trustees voted to approve the sale of beer and wine in anticipation of a state law allowing alcohol sales at college athletic venues. The law was passed this summer and the university finalized its policies and procedures for drinking in UNC stadiums in August.

What other schools are selling alcohol?

Several other universities around North Carolina will raise a glass at their football games this season.

NC State sold beer inside its stadium for the first time at its season opener against ECU on Sept. 2.

ECU fans can buy beer and wine in Greenville for the home opener on Saturday.

Appalachian State University, N.C. A&T University, UNC-Charlotte have also approved alcohol sales at athletics venues.

Staff writer Jonathan M. Alexander contributed to this story.