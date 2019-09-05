Middle Creek High’s new principal is a familiar face. See who will lead school.

John Williams, the only principal Middle Creek has had, works in his office on Friday, October 28, 2011. Williams is coming out of retirement to lead Middle Creek. News & Observer file photo

Middle Creek High School’s new principal is the same one who opened it 18 years ago.

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that John Williams will come out of retirement to be the full-time principal of Middle Creek High, which has an Apex mailing address. Williams opened Middle Creek in 2001 and stayed there for 10 years before taking a job in central office.

Williams would later retire and had spent the past few years serving as an interim principal filling in part-time at different schools. Most recently he was Apex High School’s interim principal for the entire 2018-19 school year.

Williams will receive a salary of $148,192. He replaces Wade Martin, who left Middle Creek to become Wake’s new assistant superintendent for school choice, planning and assignment.

Also on Tuesday, Amanda Boshoff was named the new principal of Salem Middle School in Apex. She will receive a salary of $96,689, and replaces Elaine Hofmann, who left to become principal of Apex High School.

Boshoff has been an assistant principal at Cary High School since 2015. She will start Sept. 16.

In other appointments:

▪ Kenneth Branch was named interim principal of Carroll Middle School in Raleigh to Oct. 4. He’ll fill in for Elizabeth MacWilliams while she takes personal leave.

▪ Clinton Johnson will be interim principal of Ligon Middle School in Raleigh to Oct. 31.

▪ Freda Cole’s contract as interim principal at Apex Elementary School was extended to Oct. 7.