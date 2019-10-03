Meet Wake County’s 2019 Principal of the Year She has worked in Wake for 30 years.

Ruth Steidinger was named the Wake County school system’s 2019-20 Principal of the Year. She’s principal of Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex. Wake County Public School System

Ruth Steidinger is Wake County school system’s 2019-20 Principal of the Year, and Catie Burnette is the Assistant Principal of the Year.

The winners were named Thursday at a ceremony in Raleigh.

Steidinger has served in Wake County for her entire 30-year career, with the last four years as principal of Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex. She was praised for her success at building positive relationships and establishing a culture of mutual trust and respect at the school.

“These last four years have been my best, without a doubt,” Steidinger said Thursday as she thanked the Olive Chapel community. “You’ve made me into a better leader, and for that I’m eternally grateful.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The percentage of teachers saying the school has an “atmosphere of respect” went from 39% in 2014 to 86% in 2018, according to a state survey.

Steidinger has put a focus on professional development. She has asked her staff to read and discuss the works of experts in leadership development, including Brené Brown.

Another focus has been on strengthening communication between the school and parents. She created service clubs to collect and donate food for students in need and resources for nearby animal shelters

Steidinger started her career in 1989 as a math teacher at Athens Drive High before becoming an assistant principal at Apex High and then principal of Dillard Drive Elementary. She also has worked at the district level as director of literacy and senior director of elementary school programs, middle school programs and later of academic programs.

Steidinger will receive a prize package and compete in North Carolina’s Principal of the Year program. Olive Chapel will receive a $500 prize.

Assistant Principal of the Year

Catie Burnette has been an assistant principal at Hilburn Academy in Raleigh for two years. Previously, she taught at Bugg Elementary School for four years, where she was a finalist for Wake Teacher of the Year in 2015.

She was also an administrative intern at Washington Elementary.

Catie Burnette was named the Wake County school system’s 2019-20 Assistant Principal of the Year. She’s an assistant principal at Hilburn Academy in Raleigh. Wake County Public School System

Burnette was praised for her leadership, her communication skills and providing learning experiences for teachers and students in Wake’s only K-8 school. She created a Career Rodeo to inspire students in their college and career choices.

“I just want you all to know how much of a privilege it is for me to be a school administrator in Wake County,” Burnette said Thursday. “I wake up every morning, sleep through many alarms, but I wake up and I think to myself that I get to do this, this is my job.

“I’m so blessed to be part of Wake County Public School System.”

Burnette also will receive a prize package.

SHARE COPY LINK