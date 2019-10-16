Education
Wake County middle school gets a new principal. He works at the local high school.
Howard “Kris” Clark has been named the new principal of Fuquay-Varina Middle School.
The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that Clark will start his new job on Nov. 4 with a salary of $83,888. He replaces Terrance McCotter, who left Fuquay-Varina Middle to become principal of Fuquay-Varina High School.
Clark has been an assistant principal at Fuquay-Varina High School since 2015, where he was a district semi-finalist for Assistant Principal of the Year in 2018.
Fuquay-Varina High tweeted Wednesday about how Clark’s new position will further strengthen the ties with the middle school.
Some interim principal appointments were also announced this week:
▪ Teresa Abron will be at North Forest Pines Elementary School in Raleigh from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31.
▪ Jan Hargrove will be at Banks Road Elementary School near Fuquay-Varina until March 2.
▪ Clinton Johnson will stay at Ligon Middle School in Raleigh until Nov. 29.
▪ Charles Langely will be at Jones Dairy Elementary School in Wake Forest from Oct. 24 to Dec. 19.
