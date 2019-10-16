Wake County middle school gets a new principal. He works at the local high school.

Howard (Kris) Clark was named principal of Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Fuquay-Varina High School

Howard “Kris” Clark has been named the new principal of Fuquay-Varina Middle School.

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that Clark will start his new job on Nov. 4 with a salary of $83,888. He replaces Terrance McCotter, who left Fuquay-Varina Middle to become principal of Fuquay-Varina High School.

Clark has been an assistant principal at Fuquay-Varina High School since 2015, where he was a district semi-finalist for Assistant Principal of the Year in 2018.

Fuquay-Varina High tweeted Wednesday about how Clark’s new position will further strengthen the ties with the middle school.

One of our treasured APs, Mr. Clark is the new principal of Fuquay-Varina Middle! We are incredibly proud of the work he has done at FVHS. This is a win for FVMS and we are excited about the vertical allignment possibilities. The whole Bengal Family is rooting for you Mr. Clark. pic.twitter.com/JXB4mj3DiM — Fuquay-Varina HS (@FuquayVarinaHS) October 16, 2019

Some interim principal appointments were also announced this week:

▪ Teresa Abron will be at North Forest Pines Elementary School in Raleigh from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31.

▪ Jan Hargrove will be at Banks Road Elementary School near Fuquay-Varina until March 2.

▪ Clinton Johnson will stay at Ligon Middle School in Raleigh until Nov. 29.

▪ Charles Langely will be at Jones Dairy Elementary School in Wake Forest from Oct. 24 to Dec. 19.