Two Wake County high schools are getting new principals. Here’s who was hired.

Gretta Dula was named principal of Sanderson High School. Terrance McCotter was named principal of Fuquay-Varina HIgh School. Wake County Public School System

Two Wake County high schools are getting new principals right after Labor Day.

The Wake County school board announced Tuesday that Gretta Dula will start as principal of Sanderson High School in Raleigh on Sept. 4. She replaces Gregory Decker, who left to become principal of Panther Creek High School in Cary.

Dula, who has been principal of Ligon Middle School in Raleigh since 2009, will receive a salary of $134,751. This week, Dula was announced as one of the five finalists for the district’s 2019-20 Principal of the Year award.

Terrance McCotter will start as principal of Fuquay-Varina High School on Sept. 4. He replaces Jonathan Enns, who left to become the district’s area superintendent for southwestern Wake.

McCotter has been principal of Fuquay-Varina Middle School since 2016. His salary will be $103,112.

Allen Elzey will be Fuquay-Varina Middle’s interim principal from Sept. 4 to Nov. 1.

Also on Tuesday, Freda Cole’s contract as interim principal of Apex Elementary School was extended to Sept. 16.