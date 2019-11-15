The number of Wake homeless students is soaring. Are housing costs too expensive?

When Kim Baker was facing eviction from her home in Fuquay-Varina, her housing choices to keep her family off the streets were limited.

Baker was only making $8.50 an hour at Biscuitville so the single mom turned to getting a cheap motel room for her and her children. She found herself among many other Wake County families staying in motels, part of the reason that the number of Wake County students experiencing homelessness has nearly doubled since 2010.

The rise in Wake’s homeless student population coincides with a sharp rise in housing costs that have made it harder for families to find affordable housing.

“The cost of living is ridiculous,” Baker said in an interview. “They’re building Raleigh up, but it’s almost like they’re forgetting that not everyone came from a gold spoon.

“I wish they had more homes, more apartments, more condos, more landlords that were willing to help families out.”

November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, a time when the challenges facing these students and their families are in the spotlight. There were 1.36 million homeless students in the U.S. and 29,297 in North Carolina in the 2016-17 school year, according to a report released in February by the National Center For Homeless Education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Wake County is one of the most affluent parts of the state. But the number of Wake students experiencing homelessness has increased by 55% over the last five years and 86% over the last nine years.

More than 4,000 Wake students are homeless

The Wake County school system reported that 4,131 students experienced homelessness last school year, plus another 234 non-school age children. Michelle Mozingo, the district’s liaison for students experiencing homelessness, said this school year’s numbers will be even higher.

The rise in student homelessness doesn’t surprise community groups who work with families. They say the problem might not be as apparent, though, because few homeless families are living out on the street.

“I know for a fact that when people think of the homeless, they think of someone who is scruffy, someone they see on the exit while driving home,” said Lisa Rowe, executive director of Families Together, a Raleigh-based nonprofit that helps homeless families find housing. “That certainly is one population. But you don’t see the families.

“Therefore they don’t realize that the children their kids go to school with are homeless. Every school in Wake County has homeless kids. It’s there but it’s not obvious.”

Mozingo said more than half of the Wake students experiencing homelessness are “doubled up,” meaning their family is temporarily sharing living space with another family. The next largest group is children living in hotels and motels.

The number of Wake students living in hotels or motels has increased 225% over the last four years, according to Rowe. Families can get stuck in motels for really long periods, paying $1,000 a month for their rooms, she said.

Rowe said the problem is that incomes haven’t increased enough to keep up with housing costs.

The North Carolina Housing Coalition considers households cost-burdened when they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. There are nearly 100,000 cost-burdened households in Wake County, and 41% of renters have a hard time covering their rent, the News & Observer previously reported.

“People are working full time and they’re using every cent to pay for a motel room,” Rowe said. “They can’t save up enough for a security deposit and first month’s rent. But even if they could, they wouldn’t qualify because their income isn’t three times the rent.”

Homeless families staying in motels

Baker, the Wake parent, said all she could afford after getting evicted in 2017 was a motel room. She told her children they were going on vacation to hide the reality of the situation.

“I cried a lot, not around them, but a lot of shower crying,” Baker said.

Baker said she soon encountered plenty of other families in the hotels who were also “on vacation.”

“There are lot of children who live in hotels,” Baker said. “There are lot a children who live in shelters. It’s so common but kids don’t’ want to talk about it and be bullied. Parents don’t want to talk about it.”

Living in a hotel meant not being able to do things like cook meals, something Baker had done regularly for her children. She said it was a “knife through the heart” when her 2-year-old daughter asked her to cook something because she didn’t want to eat microwaved chicken nuggets.

Baker hid their situation from her friends and family and from her children’s school. But her oldest son, Jaylen, who was 7 at the time, realized something wasn’t right.

“I started getting sad,” Jaylen said. “We didn’t have much space to roam around in the hotel.”

Wake school officials said they’re doing a better job of identifying students who are experiencing homelessness to get them the help they need. This includes access to pre-school programs, meals, clothing, housing and transportation to and from school.

A number of schools now offer pantries providing food, hygiene items and school supplies.

There are stories about homeless students overcoming the odds to earn academic honors. But studies show that students experiencing homelessness are more likely to have lower grades, experience emotional and behavioral problems and have learning disabilities.

School officials point to the additional counselors, social workers and psychologists hired in recent years to help meet the social and emotional needs of students, including those who are experiencing homelessness.

“We really are just trying to help meet the needs of the individual child,” Mozingo said.

The school system also works with community partners, such as Southeast Raleigh Promise. The nonprofit group is leading a project that includes a recently opened elementary school and YMCA, with affordable housing coming in the future.

Groups helping families find homes

Baker said Families Together was her “guardian angel.” The organization provided financial assistance for a security deposit and rent for a new apartment in Wake Forest. It also provided a mentor to help her plan financially.

Baker, 28, later moved out of the apartment to a place closer to the daycare center where she now works. She credits Families Together with helping get her life back together. She now speaks out about the issue of homelessness to encourage other families to ask for help.

“I’m slowly but surely getting myself to where I need to be,” Baker said.

While Baker and her children escaped homelessness, thousands of Wake students are still dealing with the daily uncertainty of where they’ll sleep at night. It’s a problem shared by some families in Durham who are caught up in that county’s surging housing costs.

The people hired to help protect public health and safety and to educate students can’t afford to live where they work, according to James Johnson Jr., a professor at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Flagler Business School.

Johnson told the State Board of Education last week that four teachers at the charter school he helped found — Global Scholars Academy in Durham — were homeless last year.

“You don’t want to get a call at midnight and one of your staff people with their four kids (are) out on the street and got no place to live,” Johnson said. “You don’t want to get that call.

“Think about the ability of that person to have a sound lesson plan tomorrow morning. It’s got nothing to do with skill and everything to do with life. That’s what we’re up against.”

Communities are starting to take action to address the lack of affordable housing.

Last week, Durham voters approved a $95 million affordable housing bond. The bond is part of the city’s larger $160 million five-year plan to address affordable housing, reduce homelessness and stabilize neighborhoods.

Last year, the Wake County Board of Commissioners voted to raise the property tax rate to generate $15 million for the county’s affordable-housing efforts, including the creation of a housing department.

The lack of affordable housing and the gentrification taking place in parts of the city were major issues in the recent Raleigh mayoral and City Council elections.

Chris Estes, interim executive director of the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness, said he hopes that news about the sharp rise in student homelessness will cause more people to take action. He said past leaders in Raleigh and Wake County failed to recognize the growing affordability crisis until it was too late.

“We’re paying now for not providing enough affordable housing,” Estes said. “The challenge is, once things get expensive, It’s really hard to catch up. But you’ve got to start at some point.”