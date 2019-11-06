Ligon Middle gets a new principal. He once camped out overnight on a school roof.

Gary Duvall will become the new principal of Ligon Middle School in Raleigh.

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that Duvall will start at Ligon on Dec. 2 with a salary of $99,788. He replaces Gretta Dula, who left to become principal of Sanderson High School in Raleigh.

Duvall has been principal of Conn Elementary School in Raleigh since 2015. Retired principal and former school board member Kevin Hill will be Conn’s interim principal from Dec. 2 to Feb. 28.

Both Conn and Ligon are magnet schools, meaning they offer specialized program to attract students from other parts of the county.

In his four years at Conn, Duvall has done things such as camp out overnight on the school’s roof after the community raised $30,000 to go toward the playground. Conn’s studetns and staff are spending the school year at a temporary location in North Raleigh while their campus on Brookside Drive undergoes a $44 million renovation.

Conn Magnet Elementary school principal Gary Duvall exits his tent atop the first floor roof of the school after school Thursday, November 19, 2015 after stowing his gear where he will be staying the night Thursday into Friday morning classes after he promised to camp out on the school roof if the community raised $30 thousand in October to go toward a new school playground. He is lucky because he dodged Thursday morning’s rain. News & Observer file photo News & Observer file photo

Also on Tuesday, Kenneth Branch’s contract as interim principal of Brassfield Elementary School in Raleigh was extended to Jan. 17.