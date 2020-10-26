Wake County elementary students return to school for in-person classes

Air hugs and cries of “we missed you” greeted thousands of Wake County elementary school students as they returned to school Monday for the first time since March 13.

Wake County’s 160,000 students have been taking online classes only since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Monday, a small group of PreK-3 students and K-12 students in special-education regional programs returned for in-person instruction with their teachers.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve had kids in the building, but we are excited,” Kelly Hurry, a second-grade teacher at Hortons Creek Elementary School in Cary, said in an interview Friday. “We have lot of things set up in place. But this building has been missing that energy from kids — the laughter, the excitement.

“So we are ready for them to walk in these doors and greet them with smiles.”

Wake is phasing in the return of students, so many elementary schools only have around 50 students on campus Monday. That number will rise over the next three weeks.

For now, PreK-3 students and the K-12 special-education students in regional programs are split into three groups using a rotation of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of online classes. They won’t begin receiving daily in-person classes until Nov. 16.

Students are attending an environment where they have to pass daily health screenings and temperature checks to be allowed in school.. Students are required to wear face masks for most of the day, wash their hands regularly and practice social distancing.

Middle school students will return to school Nov. 9 for a three-week rotation of in-person and online courses. Fourth- and fifth-grade students will begin on that rotation on Nov. 16.

High school students will continue to only receive online classes for the rest of the fall semester, which ends in January.

The majority of Wake’s 160,000 students are attending classes this fall in the Virtual Academy. Registration for the spring semester for middle and high schools runs to Nov. 4. Registration starts for elementary students in December.

Some teachers have complained it’s not yet safe to return North Carolina’s largest school district to in-person classes. But some parents have complained Wake has moved too slowly to bring students back.

Wake could accelerate reopening in the spring semester so all students who are not in the Virtual Academy get at least some in-person classes.

School administrators are looking at bringing all elementary students and the special-ed regional program students for daily in-person classes in the spring semester that begins in January.. In that scenario, middle school and high school students would use the three-week rotation of in-person and online classes.