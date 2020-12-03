ECU chancellor, others take furloughs to share ‘some of the burden’ from COVID losses

About two dozen East Carolina University senior administrative leaders, including the chancellor, will be placed on furlough as the university continues to address COVID-19 financial challenges.

Over the past few months, ECU has furloughed hundreds of employees because of sharp revenue losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Employees in housing and dining, student affairs and the athletic department, including coaches, have taken furloughs and salary cuts.

“Like the previous decisions regarding furloughs, this decision was not made lightly,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said in a statement. “Though it can’t make up for the losses experienced by some of our colleagues, I feel it’s important that our leadership take on some of the burden that we are asking of others.”

The chancellor, the chief of staff, vice chancellors, deans and directors of the two libraries at the university will take 10 furlough days between Dec. 3, 2020 and the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2021.

Ron Mitchelson was named the new interim chancellor at East Carolina University after Dan Gerlach suddenly resigned. UNC System

ECU and other campuses lost millions when they switched to online instruction and closed dorms in August. In November, Mitchelson said they estimate more than $25 million in decreased revenue this fall from prorated refunds for housing, dining, parking and other losses from students not being on campus. The university also expected that much was lost in the spring semester because of COVID-19.

The university will save about $250,000 with these furloughs, which may include salary reductions or leave without pay.

Other universities, including UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State, have also announced furloughs and pay cuts in athletics and administrative offices throughout the fall semester due to revenue declines. But none have included senior academic and administrative leaders like the chancellor.

East Carolina is planning to bring students and faculty back to Greenville this spring with a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes and more students living in dorms. ECU is requiring students to get tested for COVID-19 at the start of the semester with hopes the university won’t have to drastically shift campus operations again.