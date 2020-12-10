2 people test positive for COVID after NC school superintendents meet in Greensboro

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 after the state school superintendents’ association held an in-person meeting last week in Greensboro.

The North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association held its annual meeting at the Grandover Resort on Dec. 3-4 and “attendees followed all safety protocols required by the state during the event,” according to Jack Hoke, the group’s executive director.

But Hoke said two people have tested positive for COVID-19 and “appropriate contact tracing has occurred.”

“We have informed all attendees about the COVID cases and encouraged symptom monitoring and testing as each individual deems necessary to ensure their health and safety and for others around them,” Hoke said in a statement Thursday. “We will update all attendees on any additional pertinent information that becomes available, while continuing to focus on the well-being of our event attendees, their families and communities.”

Guilford County health officials said Thursday that their investigation is underway and that they have no comment at this time.

Pamlico superintendent in quarantine

Hoke did not say whether the two people who tested positive were superintendents, although they made up most of the attendees.

One of the attendees who tested positive, Pamlico County Superintendent Lisa Jackson, is in quarantine, according to Steve Curtis, the district’s assistant superintendent for business services. Pamlico is about 130 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Curtis said that Jackson became ill on Sunday after leaving the conference and got a COVID-19 test on Monday. He said district employees were notified about the case. Jackson is feeling better and is working from home, Curtis said.

“We’re praying for her and hope she will return soon,” Curtis said in an interview Thursday.

Some schools suspend in-person classes

Most Triangle school districts said they didn’t send anyone to the conference. Durham Superintendent Pascal Mubenga attended, but a district spokeswoman said masking and social distancing were observed, and was unaware of anyone who has been required to quarantine.

The conference was held last week at a time when coronavirus cases were rising. Since then, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has hit record highs. It’s prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to issue a new statewide curfew that goes into effect Friday urging people to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The rise in COVID-19 cases has also caused some school districts to suspend in-person classes until after the winter holiday period ends.