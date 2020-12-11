Wake schools may switch back to online classes. Special board meeting called Monday.

The Wake County school board has scheduled a special work session on Monday to discuss switching to remote instruction in the face of the state’s surging number of COVID-19 cases.

North Carolina’s largest school district posted Friday evening that a work session will be held at 3 p.m. Monday for “discussion and review of end of first semester in-person instruction.” The meeting comes as the state and district have seen a rising number of coronavirus cases and some school systems have opted to move to remote instruction for the next month.

School board chairman Keith Sutton said they’ll discuss the situation on Monday with a vote potentially coming Tuesday to suspend in-person classes. He cited how it’s becoming more difficult to staff schools due to the number of school employees who are under quarantine because they either have COVID-19 or are worried they might have the virus.

“The numbers are up and we’re looking at our operational efficiency,” Sutton said in an interview Friday evening. “Are we be able to properly staff schools?”

Currently, elementary and middle school students and some special-education students are getting at least some in-person instruction in Wake.

Topics for Monday’s meeting include:

▪ “New and/or additional information or Executive Orders from the Governor.

▪ Collaboration with and learnings from state/local health officials and the ABC Science Collaborative

▪ Monitoring implementation of our district’s current plan and programming”

On Friday, the state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases at more than 7,400. On Thursday, the district had reported 80 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week.

The outbreaks have caused Gov. Roy Cooper to announce a statewide curfew that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.