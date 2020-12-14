Wake is poised to suspend in-person classes in January due to COVID. Here’s the plan

The Wake County school system could switch to only offering online classes in January after students return from winter break.

Wake County school administrators recommended Monday that in-person instruction be suspended from Jan. 4-15 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. School officials say that so many employees are under quarantine that it’s becoming difficult to staff some schools.

The proposal would have students finish out the rest of this week using in-person classes. But instead of returning to campuses on Jan. 4, they’d finish the fall semester with remote instruction.

High school students would still need to come on campus in January to take required state exams. Wake says families can apply for medical exemptions.

The switch would require some changes, including having single track year-round schools staying on break until Jan. 25. Early colleges, leadership academies and Knightdale High, which start spring semester on Jan. 4, would begin onwith remote classes instead.

The school board could approve the plan to pause face-to-face classes on Tuesday. If Wake makes the move, it would join districts such as Johnston and Granville counties and Charlotte-Mecklenburg that have put the brakes on in-person instruction during the winter holiday season.

Wake is North Carolina’s largest school district, with more than 157,000 students. The majority of Wake students are already only taking online classes this semester.

Problems with online classes

The return, even briefly, to remote instruction only brings issues. Attendance and grades have been down during online classes, leading to more students getting failing marks.

Some parents say that online classes have led to increases in depression and social isolation among students.

Jennifer Birch, a mental health counselor, emailed the school board on Sunday about how the 34 Wake County students she met last week for therapy sessions are struggling due to the lack of in-person instruction and peer engagement.

“You hold in your hands the fragile emotional and mental health of our Wake County students,” Birch wrote in her email. “Our children have sacrificed enough, and it is your duty — and ours as a community — to make the sacrifices necessary to preserve the option for in-person schooling.

“Please know that if you close our schools, the additional ramifications for these kids will be great, severe, and long lasting.”

COVID cases on the rise

Coronavirus cases have surged both in Wake County and statewide since Thanksgiving.

On Friday, the state reported a record number of 7,540 new COVID-19 cases. Wake County recorded 3,389 infections over the past week, compared to 3,022 the week before, the News & Observer previously reported.

On Thursday, the district reported a record 80 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week among students and staff. The district has reported 299 confirmed COVID-19 cases since students began returning for in-person instruction on Oct. 26.

In addition, Wake moved from a yellow to an orange county in the state’s COVID-19 alert system, meaning there’s “substantial community spread.”

The surge in cases caused Gov. Roy Cooper to announce a new statewide curfew that went into effect Friday encouraging people to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The spike also led Wake school leaders to schedule Monday’s specially called board work session.

When classes resumed in October, school officials say they were needing 194 substitute teachers day. It’s now up to 497 subs needed daily, which the district says it’s difficult to secure.

In-person classes offered

Wake, like most school districts in the state, began the school year in August with only online classes due to fears about the coronavirus. More than 85,000 Wake students are attending the Virtual Academy to avoid taking in-person classes this semester.

Currently, PreK-3 students and K-12 special-education students in regional programs are getting daily in-person instruction. But some K-3 classrooms are only able to provide 3 feet of social distancing instead of the 6 feet recommended by the state.

Students in fourth through eighth grades are getting a rotation of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of online classes. High school students are staying with virtual classes this semester.

In November, the board approved a plan to provide all students not in the Virtual Academy with some in-person instruction when the spring semester starts Jan. 20. In that plan, elementary school students would get daily in-person classes and middle school and high school students would get the mix of in-person and online classes.

Some Wake teachers have been lobbying the school board for months to stick with online classes, saying it’s not safe to have students on campus.