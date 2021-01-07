Durham schools vote to remain with online classes for the rest of the school year

Durham Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay Wednesday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham students will remain with remote instruction for the rest of the school year, the board voted Thursday, reversing plans it made in the fall.

The board voted unanimously to remain in Plan C, as it has since the school year began. The vote took place Thursday during a special called board meeting.

“Our board’s decision will allow our students to stay with their current teachers for the duration of the school year,” Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said in a statement. “We will be able to keep our students and staff safe while ensuring continuity of learning. We will keep improving online learning, and we will come back to the board next month with proposals to provide safe, voluntary opportunities for English language learners and students in self-contained classrooms.”

In November, the school board allowed families to enroll children in kindergarten to fifth grade for part-time in-person instruction in the spring, but only if the county’s positive case rate fell below 4% for two weeks.

Currently, the rate is at 9.5%. There have been 15,832 coronavirus cases and 148 deaths since the pandemic began in March, according to a Durham Public Health presentation at the DPS meeting Thursday.

Under the plan approved in the fall, students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade would attend in-person instruction two days a week starting Jan. 21 through the end of the school year. Middle school and high school students stay with remote instruction through the rest of the year.

Then, the percentage of positive tests was 6.3%. And a few weeks later, on Dec. 1, there were 11,476 cases and 120 deaths, according to Durham Public Health.

In July, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state’s schools could open under Plan B, a partial re-opening with social distancing, or Plan C, with online-only instruction. Under Plan B, the schools could re-open at 50% capacity with buses at 33% capacity.

DPS opted to keep all students home for online classes under Plan C.

In September, Cooper said elementary schools could reopen for daily in-person instruction starting Oct. 5, if local districts chose to. Durham schools focused its plan on elementary schools to help early learners develop fundamental skills in literacy and math, said Nakia Hardy, deputy superintendent.

But as the coronavirus pandemic has continued with new records reported daily among cases and hospitalizations, many school districts are changing their spring semester plans.

Despite the struggles families and students are facing with remote learning, many still have concerns and anxiety about returning to in-person instruction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.