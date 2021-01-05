COVID cases are spiking, but Wake says it’s safe to bring students back. Here’s when.

Wake County still plans to reopen schools for in-person classes on Jan. 20, amid a heated debate about whether it’s safe to bring students back with COVID-19 cases spiking statewide.

Difficulty finding enough teachers due to COVID-19 quarantines is causing the district to suspend in-person instruction for the next two weeks. Wake County school administrators said Tuesday they’re continuing to monitor conditions but hope efforts such as paying substitute teachers more will allow them to have enough staff when students return.

In addition to increasing substitute teacher pay, the district plans to launch a new recruitment campaign to attract subs.

Even though schools are closed for in-person classes, some Wake high school students are expected to report to campus next week to take required state exams. State officials say the exams must be taken in person.

Wake has told families that students can request to take the state exams later in the year or request a medical exemption from the tests. In addition, the district says that the lowest score a student can get from taking the exams will be a 60 and that it won’t be counted if it lowers the final grade for that class.

In-person classes resume Jan. 20

The current plan is to resume in-person instruction for most students on Jan. 20, with year-round schools starting Jan. 25. School leaders picked Jan. 20 because it will be the first day of the spring semester for many of Wake’s 157,000 students.

Barring any last-minute changes, Wake plans to offer daily in-person classes for all elementary school grades and a mix of in-person and online classes for middle school and high school students. Only the 77,284 students in the Virtual Academy would not have any in-person classes next semester.

High school students are set to resume in-person instruction for the first time since March 13, when schools were initially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But attendance has been down and more high school students have been failing classes than normal during the use of only online learning.

High school and middle school students will attend on a rotation of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of online classes. School leaders say they can’t offer daily classes for those students because of state rules that limit school capacity to ensure there’s at least 6 feet of social distancing between people in classrooms.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is only allowing elementary schools to operate at full capacity. In those schools, social distancing is recommended but not required in classrooms.

Wake fourth- and fifth-grade students who’ve been getting a limited amount of in-person classes since November are now set to resume daily face-to-face classes later this month.

In-person instruction debated

Some Wake fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms could have more than 30 students when daily in-person instruction begins. That’s raising concerns from people who say Wake should stay with only online classes until school employees are vaccinated.

Wake County health officials say they don’t have enough doses yet to begin vaccine distribution to “frontline essential workers,” which includes teachers and other school support staff, The News & Observer has reported.

Superintendent Cathy Moore said that the district is talking with the Wake County Health Department about when district employees will be vaccinated. But she warned Tuesday it could take “a couple of months” for some educators to get their shots.

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, The News & Observer reported. The state reported a record 9,527 new cases reported on Friday with more than 9,000 additional new cases on Saturday.

But Kanecia Zimmerman of the ABC Science Collaborative said a review of North Carolina districts done by the group found no cases of child to adult transmission of COVID-19. The ABC Science Collaborative was formed by Duke University and is giving advice to school districts on how to deal with the pandemic.

Some people also say that it’s hurting students academically and mentally by keeping them away from their classmates for in-person instruction.