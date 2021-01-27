If school is virtual anyway, will students still get a ‘snow day’ if icy weather comes?

Icy snow plasters a warning sign near Interstate 540 in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014. The area got a dusting, prompting officials to delay school openings. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed) AP

Wake County students could still get a “snow day” on Thursday, even though in-person classes aren’t being offered now.

Wake County students are receiving only online classes through at least mid-February due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community. But school officials say that Thursday could still be declared a snow day, in which students won’t have to log online as normal for their live online classes.

Wake monitoring conditions

Snow days this school year will become what Wake calls “asynchronous learning days,” in which teachers give students activities they can do on their own time. These days will not have to be made up.

“Schools will take into consideration that winter weather and snow days are a time-honored celebration in our community and assign work accordingly,” the district says on its website. “While there will be requirements for work, families should expect to also have time to celebrate their own traditions.

“Families will continue to receive an email and text message when the school day is modified due to inclement weather. When possible, the announcement will be made the day before so families can plan.”

Lisa Luten, a district spokeswoman, said school officials are monitoring weather conditions Wednesday. The district has already announced that it’s canceling food distribution Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Durham students must log on

Durham Public Schools has announced that all schools facilities and in-person events are canceled Thursday. Durham has suspended in-person learning for the rest of the school year.

But Durham school officials say remote learning will continue as scheduled Thursday and that students are expected to log on at the usual time.