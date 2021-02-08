Orange County schools will have students eat outdoors — even when it’s 33 degrees

Orange County students will eat their school meals outdoors to try to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 even when itÕs 33 degrees. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Orange County students will eat their school lunches out in the cold to try to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The Orange County school system has told families that it’s the district’s expectation that meals will be eaten outdoors unless it’s pouring rain and there’s no shelter, it’s snowing or it’s below freezing temperatures. The district said that 33 degrees would be an acceptable temperature for students to eat their school breakfasts and lunches outdoors.

“We do understand that eating outdoors in the winter time may be uncomfortable and is not ideal, but in the best interest of safety and health, and in light of the world experiencing this pandemic, having students eat meals within a short (15-minute) time window outdoors is ideal — if and only if students are properly clothed for the weather,” Superintendent Monique Felder wrote in a Jan. 29 message to parents.

Felder encouraged parents to check the weather to make sure their children are ready to eat outdoors. She said schools would have extra coats, scarves and gloves on hand for students who may need them.

Felder told parents that if they don’t like the meal plan they can keep their children in remote learning. Orange County Schools reopened classrooms for its K-1 students on Jan. 25 but is not scheduled to bring back grades 2-12 until April 6.

Parents object to outdoor eating

The news has produced an uproar from parents who are upset that their children could eat outside in such blustery conditions.





“This is absurd!!!” Ashley Summey wrote on the district’s Facebook post “I now have to go buy gloves, scarves, hats, etc. just so my children can eat their lunch. Why don’t the people on the board eat outside? Practice what you preach!”

Maggie Baker complained that this would make her daughter’s already difficult first year of school even harder.

“If this is how my child will be treated she will continue staying home,” Baker wrote on Facebook. “I’d rather pay someone to take care of her then send her to a school who makes her eat lunch in the cold! This is sad. Seriously.”

Brandi Honeycutt-Noack also said she wouldn’t send her daughter back for in-person learning if it means she’ll eat outside when it’s only 33 degrees.

“I understand the pandemic but not happening Orange County has lost their mind. If we can go into a restaurant and sit down and eat then our kids can eat inside,” Honeycutt-Noack added. “They say it’s not safe to eat inside but yet they can teach the kids inside??”

COVID risks during school meals

Breakfast and lunch pose health concerns for spreading COVID-19 because they’re among the few times in the school day when students and school employees are allowed to remove their face masks.

The Wake County school system traced a COVID-19 cluster at an elementary school to meal time. The district is implementing new guidelines, such as requiring 6 feet of social distancing at all schools during meals, when students return for in-person classes the week of Feb. 15.

The Orange County school system is citing guidance from the ABC Science Collaborative, which recommends having students eat outdoors when possible.

The ABC Science Collaborative was formed by Duke University to advise school districts on how to deal with the pandemic. Both North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers have cited the ABC Science Collaborative’s research to urge the state’s school districts to offer in-person instruction this school year.

“Mask breaks around eating are an especially high-risk time for transmission,” the district wrote online. “As a result and with the new variants of the virus that have emerged, it remains their strong recommendation to eat outside to the extent possible to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. “

In a Feb. 1 update, the Orange County school system said it “understands the frustrations stemming from the new plan for meals.” But district leaders stood by the plan, adding that the Orange County Health Department also supports its decision to eat outside weather permitting.

“Please bear in mind that per the health and science experts, eating outdoors, weather permitting, is the safest option for meals in school settings at this time,” the district said online last week. “Districts across the state and country are using this model; several in the Midwest even use 15 degrees or 20 to 32 degrees as cutoff points to go indoors to eat.”

Before Wake County suspended in-person instruction, some schools had their students eat outdoors when the weather has been good enough, according to Lisa Luten, a district spokeswoman. She said schools will not be expected to have students outdoors when in-person instruction resumes.