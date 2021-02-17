Many Wake high schoolers are now back on campus for the first time in nearly a year

Reiven Douglas, a senior at Millbrook High School, welcomes students back to the school in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 17, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

For the first time in 11 months, every Wake County school building is now open and offering in-person instruction.

Thousands of Wake County traditional-calendar students returned to campus on Wednesday, joining year-round and modified-calendar students who came back on Monday. It was the first day of in-person classes since late December for elementary and middle school students and the first day of face-to-face classes since March 2020 for high school students.

“Look at the children,” Dana King, principal of Millbrook High School in Raleigh, said in an interview Wednesday. “Look how happy they seem. I’m doing check-ins with staff and the students. They were all so desperate to get back here.

“I keep reminding them it’s not the school that they knew, but we’ve got this and we’re going to be fine.”

As part of this pandemic world, students and staff have to pass daily temperature checks and answer health questions before they’re allowed in the building. They have to wear face coverings in an environment where hugs, handshakes and other forms of physical contact are out to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Students are now eating lunches in silence, either in the cafeteria or their classrooms.

“It’s definitely not what we’re used to having,” Cierra Gilliam, 18, the student body president of Millbrook, said in an interview. “But I think at this point everybody is willing to be responsible and accept that this is the new normal for now.

“As long as we can get some sense of normalcy back and get on track to being normal completely, then I feel like everybody is willing to work and compromise.”

Gilliam was among the student government leaders who stood in the cold Wednesday morning holding welcome signs and cheering on the returning students.

Wake students return

Wednesday was a long time coming for the Wake County school system since schools were initially closed for in-person instruction in mid-March.

Wake elementary and middle school students began returning in late October for in-person classes before the district switched back to all remote learning in January and the first half of February.

PreK-3 and K-12 special education students in regional programs are back to receiving daily classes. But all other grade levels are on a rotation of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of online classes to maintain social distancing in classrooms.

Slightly more than half of Wake’s 161,000 students will take in-person classes this semester. The rest are in the district’s Virtual Academy program.

Wake, which is North Carolina’s largest school district, brought students back ahead of a bill in the state legislature that would require all school districts to offer in-person instruction. The bill was approved by the state Senate on Tuesday and, pending approval by the House on Wednesday, would go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.