Durham County students will get a snow day Thursday. What will Wake schools do?

Durham Public School students will have a snow day on Thursday. Now Wake County students are waiting to see if that will happen to them as well.

Durham Public Schools announced that, because of the threat of inclement weather, all school facilities and remote learning on Thursday have been canceled. It will now become a teacher workday. The district, which is not offering any in-person classes at this time, says the day will not be made up.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools says Thursday’s remote learning may become an asynchronous learning day if teachers or students can’t connect to online learning due to internet or power outages. Students will not be counted absent for missing classes due to inclement weather, internet or power outages.

All Chapel HIll-Carrboro school based events, including athletic events, will be canceled.

In neighboring Wake County, students are waiting to find out whether the threat of inclement weather will cancel in-person classes on Thursday.

By Thursday morning, a half-inch coat of ice could cover the Triangle’s northern counties, adding dangerous weight to trees and power lines, the News & Observer reported. The ice could lead to power outages.

The cancellation of in-person classes in Wake County could come the same week that all school buildings resumed face-to-face classes for the first time in 11 months.

Thousands of Wake County traditional-calendar students returned to campus on Wednesday, joining year-round and modified-calendar students who came back on Monday. It was the first day of in-person classes since late December for elementary and middle school students and the first day of face-to-face classes since March 2020 for high school students.

Wake County could also declare Thursday to be a teacher workday. But Wake could opt to make Thursday an asynchronous learning day.

There’s no live in-person classes or live online classes on asynchronous learning days. But teachers may give students work to do on their own from home.