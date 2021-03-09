A year later, thousands of Wake elementary students will now get daily in-person classes

Ariel Williams raises her hand to answer a question in her first grade class where students work from spaced tables at Hunter Elementary School in Raleigh on Monday, October 26, 2020, on the first day back in school for some Wake students. jleonard@newsobserver.com

Thousands of Wake County elementary school students will begin receiving daily in-person classes next week for the first time in a year.

The Wake County school board voted 8-1 on Tuesday to switch fourth- and fifth-grade students from a hybrid of in-person and online courses to five days a week of in-person classes. The change, which will not affect students in the Virtual Academy program, will begin on Monday, March 15.

The older elementary students will join K-3 students, pre-K students and special-education students in regional programs who already get daily in-person instruction. Next week. Superintendent Cathy Moore will present a plan for increasing the amount of in-person instruction given to middle school and high school students.

“It will be awhile before we see normal as we call it in schools again,” Moore told the board. “But we can begin to safely return more students to in-person instruction in the coming days and weeks.”

Jim Martin was the lone no vote, challenging Moore that it’s safe to bring those students back for daily in-person classes.

The vote comes as pressure has intensified over the past month in Wake County and throughout North Carolina to get more students back into class on a regular basis On Tuesday, Senate leader Phil Berger said lawmakers were close to reaching a deal with Gov. Roy Cooper on school reopening legislation.

Pressure builds for more in-person classes

In Wake County, Superintendent Cathy Moore cited multiple reasons for bringing 4th and 5th grades back for daily classes including:

▪ Guidance from Cooper and the State Board of Education to increase in-person schooling,

▪ COVID-19 rates have drooped to mid-November levels.

▪ About 5,800 district employees have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine. As of Tuesday, 83% of the 10,300 district employees who took a vaccination survey said they received a shot or had scheduled an appointment for a shot.

While it’s not required, Cooper and the state board want all of the state’s elementary schools to provide daily in-person instruction. Some districts, such as Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County, still plan to provide only limited in-person instruction to elementary students.

The school board’s vote will likely be a welcome change for Wake fourth- and fifth-grade students who’ve had mostly online classes over the past year. Those students haven’t had five days a week of in-person classes since mid-March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic changed how schools operate.

Fourth-and fifth-grade students returned to campus in November on a rotation of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of online classes.

Wake had been set to switch fourth- and fifth-grade students back to daily in-person classes in January. But the board voted to keep students on the rotation system due to concerns about how classes could have 30 or more students in them. if all the children came back at once.

Wake school leaders say they can safely have all elementary school grades on campus for daily in-person instruction even though they wont be able to provide the 6 ft. of social distancing recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ABC Science Collaborative, a group formed by Duke University to advise on school reopening issues, says schools can safely operate with 3 feet of social distancing as long as they follow proper safety protocols such as requiring face masking.

Moore said about 20 elementary schools need additional furniture for their 4tth- and 5th-grade classes to provide some social distancing. Schools are having to move away from the use of large group tables toward smaller tables and individual desks.

Middle and high schools wait for details

Tuesday’s vote means middle school and high school students remain the only group in Wake who will not receive daily in-person classes. While middle school students have had some in-person classes since November, high school students didn’t resume face-to-face classes until February.

Wake school leaders say they can’t yet resume daily in-person classes for middle schools and high schools due to state rules requiring them to provide at least 6 feet of social distancing in classrooms. That distancing requirement isn’t in place for elementary schools.

School leaders say they’re looking at options such as having two of the three groups in classrooms at the same time. the options used are expected to vary by secondary school.