No traditional graduations and proms this year, but Wake promises modified alternatives

The Wake County school system will hold modified proms and graduation ceremonies this year to help seniors mark their final year of high school.

In an online update posted Monday, the school district announced that current COVID-19 pandemic guidance will prevent them from holding graduation ceremonies this year at the typical large venues like the Raleigh Convention Center.

Instead, Wake County high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on campus this spring, typically at the school stadium. These outdoor venues will be capped at a maximum 30% capacity for guests.

The district said high schools are establishing dates, times, logistics and instructions that will be shared with seniors and their families no later than April 9.

This year’s events will still be larger than last year’s graduation ceremonies, where more restrictive state rules led to drive-through graduation ceremonies or timed individual walk-throughs in the auditorium.

Also on Monday, Wake announced that high schools won’t hold traditional proms this spring. Instead, each high school will host an event “to safely celebrate graduating seniors and help to create memories that are an important part of the high school experience.”

Wake says schools will send details about the events in the coming weeks. While schools will need time to develop the details around these events, the district says parents are welcome to reach out to their school if they have questions.

This year’s events will be more than what seniors got last year when proms were canceled completely due to COVID concerns.