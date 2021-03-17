Durham schools cancel in-person classes Thursday because of storm threat

Durham Public Schools is canceling in-person instruction on Thursday due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the afternoon.

Thursday will now become a remote-only instruction day, with Durham school campuses closed to students. All athletic events and other in-person activities, such as ACCESS and ACT tests, are also canceled Thursday.

Durham’s specialty high schools (City of Medicine Academy, J.D. Clement Early College at N.C. Central, Middle College at Durham Tech, and New Tech High) had been set to resume in-person instruction Thursday for the first time in a year. Their first day on campus will now be Friday.

Durham elementary school students had returned to in-person instruction on Monday for the first time in a year.

Much of central North Carolina is at Level 4 “moderate risk” for severe weather, which means widespread storms are likely, The News & Observer reported.

A storm system moving from the west could bring severe weather from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The threat is expected to continue in parts of Eastern North Carolina until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The Raleigh and Durham areas could see up to ahalf an inch of rain during the day Thursday, with the potential for more at night and during thunderstorms. Large hail and strong winds are also possible, forecasters said.

“Significant tornadoes” — EF2 or or stronger — are also possible, though the threat of those isn’t as great, forecasters said.