Hail, tornadoes possible as powerful storm system heads to Triangle on Thursday

A strong storm system is heading for the Triangle, bringing the potential for large hail, powerful winds and tornadoes on Thursday.

Much of central North Carolina is at Level 4 “moderate risk” for severe weather, which means widespread storms are likely.

A storm system moving from the east could bring severe weather from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The threat is expected to continue in parts of Eastern North Carolina until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Confidence is increasing in severe weather on Thursday. This post includes the threat levels, expected timing of storms, and ways to prepare. pic.twitter.com/BUOPfCVT3T — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 17, 2021

The Raleigh and Durham areas could see up to half an inch of rain during the day Thursday, with the potential for more at night and during thunderstorms. Large hail and strong winds are also possible, forecasters said.

“The damaging wind probability is at the highest risk level possible,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “There is a nearly 45 percent chance that damaging straight line wind will happen somewhere in central North Carolina. That means wind gusts anywhere from 70-90 miles per hour.”

“Significant tornadoes” — EF2 or or stronger — are also possible, though the threat of those isn’t as great, forecasters said.

In the Triangle, forecasters predict highs in the 70s on Thursday before overnight lows dip into the 50s. Storms and showers are possible on Friday morning before skies are expected to clear later that day.

The predictions come as people throughout the South are bracing for heavy rain, hail and other potential severe weather conditions.