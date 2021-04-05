Wake families have to decide this month if they want all-virtual classes this fall

Lynda Manus works with her seven-year-old son Bryce Manus, a first-grader, to keep him focused on his virtual classes on Friday, March 26, 2021in Cary, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Wake County families will have to decide this month if they want to enroll their children in an all-virtual education for next school year.

Wake County school administrators will recommend Tuesday opening the Virtual Academy registration period for the 2021-22 school year in mid-to-late April. During that 10-day registration window, Wake families who choose the remote option will be asked to commit for the entire school year.

Administrators will present their plans for the Virtual Academy at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The new deadline comes after Wake gave parents until April 1 to let them know whether they wanted to enter or leave the Virtual Academy for the remainder of this school year. This week marks the first time that Wake middle and high schools will offer full-time, daily in-person instruction to students since March 2020.

This fall will mark the second year that Wake has offered an all-virtual option for families. All North Carolina school districts and charter schools were required to offer an option this school year for families who were concerned about taking in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unclear whether the state will again require a virtual option. At least one district, Durham Public Schools, has announced it will have a permanent online option for families, The News & Observer previously reported.

No PreK-3 virtual option?

Wake is looking at some major changes, though, for the second year of the Virtual Academy.

For now, Wake isn’t committing to offer the program at all grade levels as it has this school year. Instead, according to administrators’ presentation to the board, the district is “exploring the feasibility of virtual programming for PreK-3 students” while going ahead with it in the other grades.

Wake will continue to operate the Virtual Academy as a program within each school instead of being a standalone centralized program. But the district says it will now have “additional centralized curricular and structural supports to enhance consistency of instructional delivery and student experience.”

The program won’t be offered to students attending the early colleges, leadership academies, alternative schools and Crossroads Flex High School.

Wake will now structure the program to separate virtual and in-person instruction. Some schools had teachers doing both at the same time, which created challenges for some educators and students.

Some schools had the majority of their students choose the Virtual Academy. Administrators say they’ll need to develop a way to support the schools which have a low Virtual Academy enrollment.

Year-long commitment required

Families who pick the Virtual Academy will have to commit to it the whole school year “to minimize movement.” Wake had a similar requirement for this school year but that was overridden by the new statewide school reopening law that mandated giving families an in-person school option.

Families who apply will get confirmation letters by early May.

A districtwide community open house will be held this month to give parents more information.

Mixed opinions on Virtual Academy

Opinions vary among the more than 77,000 students who are in the Virtual Academy this spring.

Some parents say their children have done well under the greater scheduling flexibility that’s possible with online courses.

“As a senior he’s spent the entire year virtual and has thrived, so we’re at the tail end,” said Stephanie Bourne, the parent of a student at Apex Friendship High School. “No sense changing now.”

Sara Matyiko Chorba said her daughter has done well virtually in third grade. But now the Raleigh parent says her 9-year-old daughter is thrilled about returning to in-person instruction this month.

“She just wants to be present in the building with her peers,” Matyiko Chorba said. “That’s the emotional need she has right now.”