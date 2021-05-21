An acclaimed Raleigh principal is now North Carolina’s Principal of the Year

Principal Dr. Elena Ashburn keeps as eye on students as they head to lunch at Broughton High School where more than 1,200 students returned for in-person classes on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Under Wake County Schools’ Plan A, this is the most students to be on campus in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The leader of Raleigh’s oldest public high school is now the top principal in the state.

Elena Ashburn, the principal of Broughton High School near downtown Raleigh, was named the 2021 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year on Friday. Ashburn becomes the first Wake County principal to win the honor since the state began keeping track of the winners in the early 1980s.

Ashburn was praised at Friday’s ceremony at the Umstead Hotel in Cary for her leadership during the past year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashburn had been among eight finalists for North Carolina Principal of the Year, including Ericia Turner of Rocky Ridge High School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system.

Ashburn started her career in education in 2007 as an English teacher at Southern High School in Durham.

She joined the Wake County school system in 2011 as a principal intern at Holly Ridge Middle School in Holly Springs. Ashburn went on to become an assistant principal at Fuquay-Varina High School and principal at East Garner Middle School.

In 2017, Asburn was named principal of Broughton. She was one of five finalists for the district’s principal of the year in 2019 before being named the 2020 Wake County Principal of the Year in October.

In December, Ashburn was named the state’s North Central Region Principal of the Year.