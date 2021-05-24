NC Gov. Cooper announces $51 million in COVID school aid. Here’s where it will go.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during an event touting the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan Monday, April 19, 2021 at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday he’s using the bulk of a $51.4 million pot of federal coronavirus relief aid to help students attend college.

Cooper said he’ll use $44 million to create two new programs to help students attend and complete college. He’ll also use $5 million to help expand mental health services in the UNC System and $2.4 million for “equity-funded initiatives” to support K-12 and higher-education students.

The $51.4 million is the state’s share of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund. This federal money is given to governors to help schools in their state address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students and educators across our state have faced challenges both inside and outside the classroom over the course of the pandemic,” Cooper said in a news release. “The GEER funds announced today will provide much needed relief for the state’s community colleges and universities, help us continue to build and grow a successful and diverse workforce and provide students equitable access to postsecondary education.”

Cooper had used another round of GEER money last year for efforts such as helping school districts hire more school nurses and provide academic services to at-risk students.

Helping families attend community college

North Carolina’s Community College System stands to gain the most from this latest round of funding.

Cooper said he’ll use $31.5 million to create the Longleaf Commitment program, which will work with existing programs to provide graduating high school seniors from low- and middle-income families at least $2,800 in federal and state grants. The money will help cover tuition and most fees at any of the state’s 58 community colleges.

Additional details on how students can apply for these grants will be available at www.nccommunitycolleges.edu.

“Education translates into opportunity, and I thank Governor Cooper for his decision to use federal funds to extend higher education opportunities for students to attend community colleges,” said Thomas Stith, president of the NC Community College System, in a news release.

Cooper said the Longleaf Commitment program is the first stop toward his NC Guarantee grant program. He’s hoping to use federal coronavirus aid to ensure that students from eligible families receive at least $6,000 per year in federal and state grants toward attending any UNC institution or North Carolina community college.

Cooper is also using $12.5 million in GEER aid to launch the Longleaf Complete program to help college students whose education has been interrupted during the pandemic.

The money will help the UNC System Office, NC Community College System, and independent colleges and universities provide financial aid or expand student support services to help students who are near completion of their degree or credential and need the extra help.

