Cooper proposes more grants for parents, and other uses for NC’s $5.7B in COVID relief

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper laid out Wednesday how he wants the state to spend the latest round of federal coronavirus relief money.

State government is getting $5.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden. That is on top of the billions North Carolina received and spent in 2020.

The 2020 spending included $335 checks to parents called Extra Credit Grants. Cooper is proposing “Extra Credit Grants 2.0.”

His proposal would spend $250 million on new grants, this time for low- and middle-income families with children to “help alleviate widespread financial hardship across the state,” the proposal says.

The grants would give $500 to lower-income families and $250 to middle-income families. The $500 grants would go to families with adjusted gross incomes of $15,000 to $30,000, with $250 grants going to those making $30,000 to $60,000 in 2019.

Cooper’s administration estimated that 320,000 families would receive $500 payments and 340,000 would get $250 payments.

Broadband, housing money

The Biden administration released guidance for how to spend American Rescue Plan funds last week. It is flexible and includes several categories like public health, “economic harms” to workers, households and small businesses; essential workers’ pay and infrastructure.

Broadband expansion is one issue that has bipartisan support.

“We cannot lose this chance to close the digital divide,” Cooper said Wednesday at a news conference.

The spending plan includes $1.2 billion for broadband internet expansion. The money would fund statewide access for high speed internet.

Here are other highlights of Cooper’s spending plan:

▪ $575 million for affordable housing. The money would go to the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency for new and rehabilitated housing, the Workforce Housing Loan Program and down-payment assistance for people buying homes.

▪ $800 million for water, sewer and stormwater. The funds would go to the Department of Environmental Quality to distribute $440 million to projects for “distressed and at-risk water and wastewater units” and the rest available for all projects statewide.

▪ $160 million for public schools and child care care centers to use for lead and asbestos testing and abatement.

Republican spending plan

The Republican-majority General Assembly will start working on the next COVID-19 spending bill this week. Both the House and Senate would need to pass it and the Democratic governor would need to sign it before it becomes law.

The House Appropriations Committee will meet Thursday morning, with Senate Bill 172, “Additional COVID-19 Response & Relief,” on its agenda. Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, has indicated that the Senate supports giving parents more money, but with no details yet on how much or how that would work.

Rep. Jon Hardister, House majority whip and a Whitsett Republican, is the lead sponsor of a bill that would spend as much as $170 million in American Rescue Plan funds to address learning loss and families. The bill proposes $1,000 for each elementary, middle and high school student — with a maximum of $3,000 per household — to be spent directly on things like summer enrichment programs, tutoring, textbooks, therapies for students with disabilities and fees for assessments and exams.

“I think it’s a great concept. I think the intent is very clear. A lot of children, with some exceptions, have had a tough time during the pandemic,” Hardister told The News & Observer last week. He said the intent is to get money directly to families, and prioritizing some so it can “make a real difference for a working-class family.”

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Pandora, Spotify. Apple Podcasts. Stitcher. iHeartRadio. Amazon Music, Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.

Under the Dome With the start of the new year and a new legislative session, The News & Observer has launched a new Under the Dome podcast. We’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter to keep you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.