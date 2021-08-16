This NC school district could require some students, staff to get COVID vaccination

Orange County Schools middle and high school students who want to play sports, be a cheerleader or join the marching band, chorus or theater this year could need at least one COVID-19 shot by Sept. 7.

The Orange County school board is expected to vote on a list of proposed policy changes at a specially called meeting Monday. The meeting will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m.

Under the proposed changes, coaches and district staff also would have to be vaccinated to participate in those activities, Superintendent Monique Felder said Monday.

In addition, COVID testing would be required for all employees, regardless of vaccination status, as the in-person school year begins Aug. 23. The only exception would be for employees who have tested positive for COVID in the last 90 days.

Unvaccinated employees would continue to be tested weekly, Felder said.

“We will remain vigilant in all health and safety guidance and expectations,” Felder said in a message posted to the district’s website Friday.

“We will also continue to reassess current guidance and expectations in consultation with our medical and health experts who are well-versed in COVID-19,” she said. “The safety and health of students and staff continues to be a top priority in OCS and your support is appreciated.”

Once the FDA fully approves a COVID vaccine, the proposed policy changes also state, all employees without a waiver would have 30 days to get vaccinated. The three COVID-19 vaccines now in use have emergency approval only.

Felder would work with a state approved contractor to provide COVID testing in all schools. The changes come as the number of positive COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing statewide.

There were 3,378 positive cases reported in North Carolina on Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Roughly 40% of the cases have been reported in people ages 25 to 49, with only 11% of cases reported among children ages 5 to 17.

In Orange County, 290 cases per 100,000 people had been reported in the last 14 days — one of the lowest rates statewide.

More restrictions, transmission data

The board also will consider Monday whether to:

▪ Allow student athletes 12 and older to participate outdoors without face masks, but wear them while on the sidelines or traveling on school-sponsored transportation. Those students also would have to submit to regular COVID testing.

▪ Allow students under the age of 12 to submit to COVID testing in order to participate in athletics, cheerleading, club sports, chorus, marching band or theater. Those students, who are not eligible for the COVID vaccine, also would have to wear masks outdoors and while participating in activities.

▪ Allow schools to consider COVID-19 data and transmission rates when deciding whether to allow school field trips in North Carolina but outside of Orange County, including for athletics and other extracurricular activities. Other travel restrictions are possible.

▪ Suspend employee travel for out-of-state, work-related events. Future decisions also could affect in-state travel.

The district plans to hold a virtual information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, where parents and students can ask questions via a “chat” feature. A link to the information session should be emailed to district families this week, Felder said.

The district is proposing the policy changes based on information that was provided at a recent meeting by members of the ABC Science Collaborative, a group of medical and research experts. Recent research shows that 50% to 75% of the virus transmitted between students in high school occurs during indoor and outdoor athletic activities, district officials said in Friday’s release.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCDHHS officials also have recommended that schools cancel activities or hold them virtually if possible unless students are vaccinated in areas seeing a high virus spread rate, they said.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, which will hold a special meeting Thursday night, has not taken the step of requiring staff and student-athletes to be vaccinated, spokesman Jeff Nash said. Student-athletes who are not vaccinated must be tested weekly, he noted.

The state is not mandating yet that students be vaccinated or wear masks, although the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires masks to be worn on buses.

The News & Observer reported that as of Aug. 11, 59 of North Carolina’s 115 school districts are requiring masks to be worn in school. That includes schools in Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro, and Wake, Johnston, Orange and Chatham counties.

Another 52 districts — most in smaller or rural counties — are not requiring masks, The N&O reported. Four districts have not yet decided whether to require masks.

The state already has reported COVID cluster outbreaks in six schools in Wake County, two schools in Durham and one school in Johnston County, along with two larger outbreaks at charter schools in Brunswick and Union counties.

