Students quarantined because of COVID? Wake promises a better plan to educate them

The Wake County school system is promising to do a better job of providing instruction for students who will be quarantined this school year due to COVID-19.

Last school year, many parents complained that quarantined students did not receive meaningful instruction when they were required to stay home for up to two weeks. On Tuesday, Wake County school administrators will present a plan to provide quarantined students with better access to their teachers and to instructional material.

Students who are quarantined are supposed to have daily communication with their teachers and “access to meaningful and aligned learning resources.” Quarantined students aren’t supposed to go multiple days without hearing individualized communication from their teachers.

But families complained that, in practice, quarantining has resulted in getting paper packets to use at home and little contact with teachers.

Under the new district guidance for quarantining :

▪ All teachers will have a “landing page” in Canvas or Google Classroom that students can access.

▪ Schools will provide regular live office hour times for students.

▪ When feasible, the district will provide instructional support and live office hours to supplement what schools provide.

▪ When an entire classroom has to quarantine, the class will become virtual when feasible. This will include live online instruction during the quarantine.

The updated guidance comes as the majority of Wake’s 160,000 students will begin the new school year on Monday. Students at Wake’s year-round schools that started in July have dealt with quarantines as more than 300 COVID cases have been reported in August on the district’s coronavirus dashboard.

Seating charts to identify close contacts

One of the issues with quarantining is determining who has been in close contact to students and school employees who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Wake will use seating charts this school year in classrooms, elementary and middle school cafeterias, and on school buses to help determine who is a close contact. Students will also be grouped for lunch, recess and other activities.

One of the reason givens for continuing to require face masks in schools is that it could lessen the need for quarantining.

Under county health rules, students can in some cases avoid quarantining or have their quarantine length reduced if they and the person who tested positive both were wearing face masks.