As COVID cases rise, Wake may require masks at recess and test unvaccinated athletes

The Wake County school system is considering tougher new COVID measures, such as requiring that face masks be worn outdoors and regular testing of unvaccinated student-athletes and school employees.

In an update sent Wednesday to families, Wake said new measures may be needed because 140 COVID cases have been reported in the first two days since traditional-calendar schools returned this week. School officials said steps such as requiring that face masks be worn outdoors during recess and by athletes may help reduce how many students are quarantined.

“We appreciate this is not the start to a new school year that many envisioned or anyone wanted,” the school system posted. “However, we are confident that full compliance and stricter measures will allow students to participate in the types of school activities that would otherwise be jeopardized by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“If our cases quickly level or fall, we might avoid the additional guidance that is under review. It is also possible cases will continue to increase through no fault of schools if the variant increases its spread off campus.”

Measures under review include:

▪ Regular COVID-19 testing for all student-athletes. Wake says students who show proof of vaccination wouldn’t have to be tested. Wake is citing statewide data from the ABC Science Collaborative and preliminary data collected by the district suggesting that the delta variant spreads even more effectively during athletic activities.

▪ Regular COVID-19 testing for all employees. Wake says employees who show proof of vaccination wouldn’t have to be tested. Wake is citing studies showing the delta variant is more likely to affect adults who are not vaccinated.

The school board will also discuss the testing of student athletes and employees at its Sept. 7 meeting.

Masks during recess, athletics?

▪ A requirement that all individuals wear face coverings indoors and outdoors on school campuses. This would include recess, athletics and extracurricular activities.

Wake says outdoor masking is being considered to reduce quarantines so that schools can increase daily in-person instruction to as many students as possible. Wake is citing state health guidance which says a student without a face covering is considered to be a close contact to an infected individual, which could produce dozens of quarantined students.

If masking is required outdoors, Wake says scheduled mask breaks would be needed.

Wake had originally required masks be worn indoors and outdoors last school year until the state lifted the requirement for outdoor masking. This school year, the state is only recommending that school districts require masking indoors in schools.